Entertainment Roundup: Eddie Murphy confirms ”Coming to America” sequel; Falz announces new album ”Moral Instruction” | Other stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment during the week and others that unravelled while you slept yesterday – and are still buzzing today.

Eddie Murphy confirms Coming to America sequel

Over 30 years since Eddie Murphy starred as Prince Akeem in the 1988 classic comedy Coming to America, the actor will reprise the role in a sequel penned by Black-ishcreator Kenya Barris. Plans for a sequel to the hit, crowd-pleasing comedy were first announced in 2017 with director Jonathan Levine and Coming to America‘s original screenwriters on board. According to reports, the sequel will revolve around Murphy’s Prince Akeem returning to America to seek out his long-lost son, the heir to the throne of the African nation Zamunda.

Falz announces new album Moral Instruction

Falz has announced a politically-charged LP titled Moral Instruction, which will be released on January 15. Heralding the project is the still-buzzing but problematic single Talk, with a video released Friday, a song verging on Nigeria’s political and cultural issues. Talk is a tip of the iceberg of Moral Instruction, a 9-track body of work focused on national ills and the world beyond.

”There is a dire need for us to redefine the concept of humanity and morality. There is a pressing need for re-education and re-orientation of the people. For this is the only way we can restore sanity​.” Falz said on the website of the LP.”

Oscars 2019: The Avengers might host awards

Following the resurfacing of Kevin Hart’s old, anti-gay tweets which led to him losing the gig to host this year’s Oscars, the awards has been left without a host for months. Now, in a makeshift attempt, Oscars producers are planning to the assemble Marvel’s Avengers to host the ceremony on February 24. The Avengers assemblage makes sense on several levels: The Oscars are broadcast on the Disney-owned network ABC, which means there’s some serious corporate synergy with the superhero stars, who are also employed by Disney via Marvel. These are some of the industry’s biggest stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, and other red carpet mainstays (though again, it’s far from clear which will agree to join this caper).

Basketmouth’s first feature film is a horror movie: The Exorcism of Alu

With six years to plan, comic luminary Basketmouth has made his first ever feature film The Exorcism of Alu, a horror movie based on true events. Starring Sound Sultan, Rekiya Yusuf, Tevez Houston, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, the movie hits cinemas January 15.

View this post on Instagram A sneak peek #TheExorcismOfAlu January 15th 2019. @soundsultan A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth) on Jan 10, 2019 at 2:27am PST

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley welcome baby No. 2

Venom star Tom Hardy and wife and Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte Riley have welcomed their second child together. While the baby’s sex and name remain unconfirmed, the reports of the child being named after Forrest Gump are untrue.