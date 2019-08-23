5 Things that Should Matter Today: 80 Nigerians charged with massive fraud in the U.S. Can it get any worse?

Nigeria’s global identity, for so long, has been associated with internet scams and while nothing has seemingly been done to fix this smeared image, more cases of Nigerians committing fraudulent acts keep springing up. Yesterday, the United States Department of Justice released a statement announcing that 80 defendants, most of whom are Nigerians, have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft. A number of the defendants, the statement said, are also facing substantive fraud and money laundering charges.

I’m watching right now on @ABC a press release by @FBILosAngeles on Nigerian internet scam syndicate. A heart shattering embarrassment to this country, those we call yahoo boys have scammed Americans to the tune of $1.1bn between Jan-July this year alone. This is a disaster! pic.twitter.com/RmIxH4coSs — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) August 22, 2019

More than ever, Nigeria’s image is mired in this mess, and it continues to hurt Nigerians working internationally and doing legitimate business. American pop culture has made mockery of it, and one is inclined to think that it will still get worse.

‘Power’ star Rotimi joins cast of ‘Coming to America 2’

Power star Rotimi just revealed that he’ll be joining the cast of the sequel to Coming to America. He joins some of the original cast members including star Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Paul Bates, John Amos, Shari Headle, Louie Anderson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Labour to meet with FG today on minimum wage

Organised labour and the Federal Government will on Friday (today) resume negotiation over the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000.Labour, through the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, has been negotiating with the Federal Government since June 6, 2019. Perhaps we will see an end to this stalling.

Phyno’s upcoming third album Deal With It is out next month

Can you help Davido in naming his upcoming album?