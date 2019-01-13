ThePlatformDebates: I’ll tackle the issue of Apapa gridlock within my first 60 days – Sanwo-Olu

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos for the 2019 elections, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to tackle the issues of traffic gridlock in the state within the first 60 days if elected Governor.

He stated this on Sunday during a debate for candidates in the March 2nd governorship election organised by The Platform, a non-governmental initiative.

“I will tackle the issue of Apapa Gridlock frontally within the first 60 days,” he said while stressing that the approach to the issue of traffic in the state will be inter-modal.

He also noted that he will engage the private sector towards making the city a 21st century economy.