Article

#ThePlatformDebates: I’ll tackle the issue of Apapa gridlock within my first 60 days – Sanwo-Olu

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos for the 2019 elections, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to tackle the issues of traffic gridlock in the state within the first 60 days if elected Governor.

He stated this on Sunday during a debate for candidates in the March 2nd governorship election organised by The Platform, a non-governmental initiative.

“I will tackle the issue of Apapa Gridlock frontally within the first 60 days,” he said while stressing that the approach to the issue of traffic in the state will be inter-modal.

He also noted that he will engage the private sector towards making the city a 21st century economy.

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 13, 2019

#ThePlatformDebates: I’ll bring character to leadership in Lagos – Jimi Agbaje

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos for the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje has promised to bring fresh ...

Bernard Dayo January 13, 2019

Entertainment Roundup: Eddie Murphy confirms ”Coming to America” sequel; Falz announces new album ”Moral Instruction” | Other stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment during the week and others that unravelled while you slept yesterday – and are ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 13, 2019

UPDATE: CJN Onnoghen responds, as CCT confirms corruption allegations against him

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen has responded to the accusations of false assets declaration by the Code ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 12, 2019

Just In: FG accuses CJN Onnoghen of corruption, demands he vacates office immediately

The Federal Government has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen to immediately vacate his office as Head ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 12, 2019

UPDATE: Police reacts as Dino Melaye chooses ‘floor’ over bed at DSS hospital

The intrigues in the case between the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and the Nigeria Police appears to be far from ...

Bernard Dayo January 12, 2019

Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption; Dangote remains Africa’s richest man in new Forbes’ ranking | Other top stories this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption, diversion of govt. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail