ThePlatformDebates: I’ll bring character to leadership in Lagos – Jimi Agbaje

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos for the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje has promised to bring fresh ideas in the governance of the state.

Speaking on Sunday during a debate for candidates in the March 2nd governorship election organised by The Platform, a non-governmental initiative, Agbaje said: “I will bring character to leadership in Lagos” while promising to tackle the issue of traffic and waste using a ‘recover and recyle’ approach.

In solving the traffic issue, he explained that by getting the local councils to work again, pot holes can be addressed while exploring the options of multi-layered roads and a functional rail system.

He also promised to focus on town planning and even development in the state.