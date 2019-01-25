Article

Just In: Buhari signs Executive order permitting private firms to fund and build roads

Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed Executive Order 007 2019, on ‘Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme’ which permits private companies to fund the contraction of major roads in the country, while they are repaid in form of tax credit.

The Executive Order was signed by the President on Friday at the council chamber of Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The provision of the law in Nigeria currently empowers only the government to construct and maintain public roads, a good number of which are in terrible shape owing to but poor funding and neglect over the years, leading to carnage.

 

