BREAKING: Fayemi wins Olusola Eleka at Ekiti Governorship Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has struck out the case of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the July 14 Ekiti State gubernatorial election, Kolapo Olusola Eleka and upheld the election of Dr Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the State.

The tribunal on Monday unanimously struck out Eleka’s petition challenging the election of Dr. Fayemi on grounds of alleged irregularities and malpractices.