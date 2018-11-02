Today’s Noisemakers: Leo Dasilva, Femi Adesina on Buhari’s WAEC certificate, Gimba Kakanda, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Olufunmilayo

Osheyyyyyy Kizz Daniel’s PR Executive.

Anyway, you might like the song too:

2. Femi Adesina

Naysayers?

Don’t we have a right to know things about our own President?

3. Leo Dasilva

Let’s take a minute and read this.

“Stop thinking the world owes you happiness…”

4. McHenri

Ehyaaa, pele.

Just take Lucozade Boost for the energy you have lost, sleep and move on.

5. Gimba Kakanda

This is not loud enough. Let us amplify it.

We have asked some questions here.

6. Oyindamola

You can call it truthful lies… he might not know.

7. Nafiu

And he didn’t.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Israel Ayide November 2, 2018

The power of youth that drove the #GrowNigeria movement

Middle of this year, I had a burnout. I lost the drive, became almost depressed and felt that everything was ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 1, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Kasali’s superstory about a bus conductor, Lota Chukwu, Mercy Johnson, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 31, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Adegoke Pamilerin, Enekem and Olashile Abayomi’s comment about orgasm

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

Why Kingsley Moghalu should be Nigeria’s next President in 2019 – Diasporan Group

We wholeheartedly endorse Professor Kingsley Moghalu for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Moghalu understands and knows what will ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Bimbo Olagunju, Max Odogwu and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

YPP Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu explains how he intends to restructure Nigeria

How to Restructure Nigeria: Why, What, How and When? Inconvenient Truths Nation-building is hard, but it need not be as ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail