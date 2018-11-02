Today’s Noisemakers: Leo Dasilva, Femi Adesina on Buhari’s WAEC certificate, Gimba Kakanda, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Olufunmilayo

This is just a reminder that Kizz Daniel can never go wrong. His new jam with Davido released one hour ago called “One Ticket” will dominate the Nigerian airwaves. Mark this tweet.

The man is literally in his own league. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 2, 2018

Osheyyyyyy Kizz Daniel’s PR Executive.

Anyway, you might like the song too:

2. Femi Adesina

WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next? — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018

Naysayers?

Don’t we have a right to know things about our own President?

3. Leo Dasilva

Let’s take a minute and read this.

Let me tell you something real quick : In life you are responsible for your own happy ending. It is only in fairy tales where a solution will come from far and wide to save you.

In the real world, it’s all you. Stop thinking the world owes you happiness and go get yours. — Leo Babarinde Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) November 2, 2018

“Stop thinking the world owes you happiness…”

4. McHenri

That's how I openly shot my shot at a very black and beautiful admin in a telegram group with all confidence thinking she will say yes based on how we've been flirting. She used admin powers to delete my shot. I've never felt this curved in my entire life 😭😭😭😭 — DARL McHENRI 📌 (@Darl_McHenri) November 2, 2018

Ehyaaa, pele.

Just take Lucozade Boost for the energy you have lost, sleep and move on.

5. Gimba Kakanda

This is not loud enough. Let us amplify it.

I don’t know the wreck managing this Twitter account, but Trump here is talking about Mexican illegal immigrants being stopped from entering the US. He’s warning about external aggression by foreigners, and not justifying internal crackdown on Americans. DELETE this nonsense! https://t.co/0fVdIANqm1 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) November 2, 2018

We have asked some questions here.

6. Oyindamola

One particular time i accused my ex of cheating he denied, a week later i met another girl’s wig in his wardrobe then he said he doesn’t know the owner!

LMFAO 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Oyindamola A. (@_mzhoney) November 2, 2018

You can call it truthful lies… he might not know.

7. Nafiu

I am very certain that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will not honour the invitation of Kano state house of assembly Because every thief in APC today, whether governor, minister, head of MDAs or the president is wearing the badge of impunity Buhari is their grand patron — Nafiu T (@nafeezi) November 2, 2018

And he didn’t.