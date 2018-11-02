Lagos govt. celebrates improved social media presence, upgraded website as latest “milestones”

The Government of Lagos on Friday celebrated what it described as “milestones” as it unveiled an upgraded official website for the state government and improved social media presence.

As posted on its official Twitter handle on Friday, the government said the initiative was in accordance with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode‘s policy of inclusiveness, adding that the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan had given daunting directives to the Social Media team of the Ministry to go dominate the cyberspace before the end of the 3rd quarter.

At the event tagged “Media unveiling of the new face of Lagos in the cyberspace”, which held at the Lagos State Digital Village, Alausa on Friday, the Ministry listed “unique new additions to the Lagos State Government website” to include features such as “a chat window opened from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday; Land Use Charge Calculator, Lagos Tourism Calendar and Weather Forecaster.”

An upgraded official website and improved social media presence are the milestones the Lagos State Government is unveiling and celebrating today. #LagosOnCyberSpace#ItesiwajuIpinleEko#LASG pic.twitter.com/0jEFQHe58X — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 2, 2018

The ongoing unveiling of the new face of Lagos in the cyberspace is a unique one because it is a gathering of friends and professionals who rule the cyberspace. #LagosOnCyberSpace #ItesiwajuIpinleEko#LASG pic.twitter.com/95piIZ2tSv — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 2, 2018