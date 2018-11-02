The Late 5: Nigerians ought to commend us for our achievements thus far – Buhari; Labour adamant, says no going back on strike action | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

After months and years (since 2015) of controversy about his ‘missing result’ and claims by President Muhammadu Buhari that his O’Level certificates were in the custody of the military, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday presented the attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to the President.

The development was announced by Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina who tweeted “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

The President who confirmed this also in a series of tweets he made on his official twitter handle on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his administration deserves commendation for its achievements thus far, despite the seven month delay by the National Assembly to pass the 2018 budget.

Buhari who said he personally felt very disappointed about the issue, blamed the delay in the completion of projects across the country on the late passage of the budget by the lawmakers

“If the National Assembly takes seven months to pass a budget, then we should be commended for the much that we have achieved, and can still achieve,” Presidential media adviser, Femi Adesina said.

The organised Labour is insisting that it will embark on its nationwide strike over the non-implementation of N30, 000 as the new National Minimum Wage, in spite of the ruling of the National Industrial Court in Abuja unless the government does the needful. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, who confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja, said the decision was the resolution of the joint organ meetings of the Central Working Committees of the Labour Centres of the NLC, Trade Union Congress and the United Labour Congress (ULC). “We are not aware because we have not been served any court order; we have taken our decision and we are going to stand by that,” Musa Lawal, General Secretary of the TUC added. Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Friday picked Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate for the 2019 governorship elections. “She will be the first elected female Deputy Governor in Kaduna State,” El-Rufai tweeted on Friday. Barnabas Bala Bantex, the current deputy Governor has opted to contest the Kaduna South senatorial seat.

Embattled Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday said he never collected bribe from any contractor as alleged by online medium, Daily Nigerian who had published series of clips showing him do same.

Testifying before the investigative committe of the Kano House of Assembly, the governor who was represented by the state Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, and the Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar said the allegation was mischievous and an attempt by his political opponents to undermine his credibility.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee, Mr Baffa Babba, commended the governor for his foresight in responding to the lawmakers’ request.

And stories from around the world:

An adviser to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the team that killed Khashoggi cut up his body in order to dissolve for easier disposal.

“We now see that it wasn’t just cut up, they got rid of the body by dissolving it,” Yasin Aktay told Hurriyet newspaper. (Al Jazeera)

The Trump administration is to reinstate all US sanctions on Iran removed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The White House said it was “the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed on Iran” and targeted Iran’s energy, shipping and banking sectors. (BBC)

Russia has quietly invited a group of senior Afghan politicians to talks with the Taliban in Moscow, bypassing President Ashraf Ghani’s government in a move that has angered officials in Kabul who say it could muddle the U.S.-backed peace process. (Reuters)

Japan’s cabinet on Friday approved a draft bill to bring more blue-collar foreign workers into the country, in a controversial move to address chronic labour shortages. (AFP)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed for an end to the war in Yemen and laid out steps the parties in the conflict must take to move forward, warning that continued fighting would result in the country’s worst famine in a decade. (Reuters)