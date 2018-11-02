BREAKING: WAEC presents confirmation of school certificate result to Buhari

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented the attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Buhari on November 2, 2018.

This was announced by Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina.

He wrote, on Twitter, “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

This comes after months and years (since 2015) of controversy that has emanated from the ‘missing result’ and the claims by President Buhari that they were in the custody of the military.

Buhari said, in the affidavit which he swore to, “I am the above-named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit.”