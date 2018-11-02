This is how your favourite athletes dressed up for Halloween (PHOTOS)

With 2018 Halloween in the books, we have compiled some of our favourite costumes, worn by athletes all over the sports world.
It was a historic night for the dubs, as Golden State Warrior’s shooting guard, Klay Thompson, led the warriors to ...
La Liga giants, Real Madrid have confirmed the sacking of head coach Julen Lopetegui. President Florentino Perez called an emergency meeting with his board ...
Conceiving five goals and replying with only one is not something a club as big as Real Madrid should appear ...
It was a sad weekend for soccer. Most notable being the death of Leicester’s football club owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s. He ...
On ‘Monday Night Raw’ WWE Wrestler, and WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns announced that he was relinquishing the universal title ...
California-based news website, TMZ caught up with Floyd Money Mayweather and he had some interesting things to say. Asked about ...
