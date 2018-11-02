This is how your favourite athletes dressed up for Halloween (PHOTOS)

With 2018 Halloween in the books, we have compiled some of our favourite costumes, worn by athletes all over the sports world.

 

Indiana Pacers’s Victor Oladipo dressed as Black Panther.

 

Conneticut sun’s Chiney Ogwumike dressed as Serina Williams.

 

Portland Trial Blazzers’s Damian Lillard dressed as WWE’S Stone Cold Steve Austin.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family dressed as scary clowns.

 

Houston Rocket’s: Deandre Hopkins painted as an Omaticaya in Avatar.

 

Houston Rocket’s James Harden, going as Batman’s Bane.

 

 

Klay Thompson as Will Ferrell’s character Jackie moon.

 

Former Houston Astro’s: Hunter and Alexa Pence as Prince Harry and Megan Markel.

 

New England Patriots: Tom Brady in a Penny-wise costume.

 

LA Lakers LeBron James dressed as Jason Vorhees.
