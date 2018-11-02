The YNaija Cover – the 2nd of November

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
BREAKING: WAEC presents confirmation of school certificate result to Buhari
Did the Nigerian Army just use a Trump propaganda video to justify Shi’ite killings?
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his joy over the attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result given to him ...
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented the attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Buhari ...
The National Industrial Court (NLC), Abuja, has stopped the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from ...
Late last night, American media outfit, Politico posted a video where the president of the United States of America, Donald ...
Embattled Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje says he never collected bribe from any contractor as alleged by online medium,Daily Nigerian who ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
