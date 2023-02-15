Burna Boy, Tems & Rema to Headline 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema have been recruited to headline the 2023 edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend. At this year’s NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (February 19), the halftime show will include a combination of classics performed by Nigerian singers under an Afrobeats theme.

Star player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will also be honored for being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during the halftime show.

Post Malone is slated to perform right before the tip-off of the NBA All-Star Game, and there will be more shows throughout the weekend as well. He’ll also handle player intros with Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel during the league’s first-ever in-arena All-Star Draft.

In addition, Grammy-nominated artists Jewel and Jully Black will sing the national anthems of the United States and Canada, respectively, before the star-studded game.