Just In: Industrial court stops organised labour from going on strike

The National Industrial Court (NLC), Abuja, has stopped the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from proceeding with a planned nationwide strike action scheduled for November 6.

The strike action was scheduled to force the government into fixing N30,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

Justice Kado Sanusi granted an ex-parte motion restraining the NLC and TUC from proceeding with the industrial action until the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney general of the Federation (AGF).

Ruling on the main suit has been slated for November 8.

