Just In: I never collected bribe from any contractor – Ganduje

Embattled Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje says he never collected bribe from any contractor as alleged by online medium,Daily Nigerian who had published series of clips showing him do same.

The governor represented by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this when he appeared before the investigative committee of the Kano House of Assembly, who summoned him to testify before the committee.

Ganduje, said the video clips released by the Daily Nigerian were aimed at tarnishing his image politically.