You can finally watch the full trailer for Ebony Life Films’ ‘Chief Daddy’

Chief Daddy

Since production of Chief Daddy commenced, EbonyLife Films has kept fans excited; releasing captivating content from the movie including behind-the-scenes visuals, five amusing teasers and, finally, the long-awaited full-length trailer.

This trailer takes audiences through three primary stages in the movie, beginning with the calm before the storm – showing life in the Beecroft household before Chief Daddy’s demise; the moment Chief Daddy dies and the different reactions to his death, and finally, the dramatic events that occur afterwards. Unexpected characters emerge and true intentions are revealed, as everyone battles to get a piece of the pie that is Chief Daddy’s estate.

Like previous EbonyLife movies, Fifty, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel and The Wedding Party movies, executive producer, Mo Abudu, promises that Chief Daddy will be an unforgettable experience for movie goers. She said, “At EbonyLife Films, we give every movie our very best; we are dedicated to making each one better than the last. So, get ready to be blown away because Chief Daddy gives you everything you would want in a movie – comedy, drama, suspense, rivalry and lots more.”

The movie boasts an exceptional cast, which includes (in alphabetical order) Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Linda Ejiofor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva. Also featured are the two main cast members from EbonyLife’s hit series Castle & Castle, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Dakore Egbuson-Akande, reprising their roles as Tega and Remi Castle.

Chief Daddy will be released in cinemas from December 14th.

Watch the dramatic trailer here:

