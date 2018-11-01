Ini Edo says she will choose a poor ambitious young man over a rich sugar daddy

Ini Edo is the latest public figure to be interviewed on The NET’s #Secret Questions, an online trivia show that has featured Big Brother Naija alum Nina, Cynthia Morgan, comedian Lasisi Elenu, Ric Hassani, Reekado Banks and Skales, who was on the show last year and revealed that he lost his virginity at thirteen to an older woman. The peculiarity of #SecretQuestions is to unearth information and details about celebrities that aren’t public knowledge, regardless of how mundane they may be.

Asked to choose between a rich sugar daddy and a poor ambitious young man, Edo responded, “Ambitious yes but poor…when you are ambitious you are likely to make money. It’s two things. You can be poor today and but if you have ambition and then you work towards it…I have seen a lot of grass to grace stories, I believe in potentials.”

Edo, who is also the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on tourism, revealed that she will not kiss an actor with mouth odour on set. “I think I will talk to the director to talk to him because I ain’t kissing anyone with mouth odour. I’ll politely talk to the director and they will sort it out.” When asked if she has ever been in such a situation, she said, “Sometimes, you just find a way of not doing the scene exactly that way. These things can always be worked.”

Edo also had nice things to say about Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ramsey Nouah, admiring them for their great personalities. Early this month, it was announced that Edo collaborated with Uche Jombo on their first movie as executive producers titled Heaven On My Mind. Directed by Jombo, the movie hits cinemas December 6.