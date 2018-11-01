Here’s what we think about that “Nollywood Fight Scene” video the internet was raving about yesterday

Yesterday and out of nowhere, the internet buzzed with a viral video accompanied by the hashtag: #NollywoodFightScene. As with anything that trends on the internet, Nigerian social media marketers swore it was the best thing they have seen. As a critic, my skepticism was just in the right amount; I’ll not take the words of average Twitter junkies who were trying to plug into the viral sweep of the video.

Hours later, I decided to see for myself what the fuss was about. The first thing I noticed was the social media contact of the maker/director stamped at the right bottom, @Spotlyt1. A video director and editor, @Spotlyt1 also moonlights as a radio presenter on Cool FM Kano, and this isn’t the first time his short videos titled The Castigator has wildly circulated on social media. The videos are released in episodes; episode one and two were released in January and June respectively. I have no idea why there’s a long fallow period between instalments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Watch full vide : @spotlyt1 IGTV or hit the link in my bio

A post shared by Spotlyt1 (@spotlyt1) on Oct 13, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

The one released yesterday was episode three, and it had the aspirationally amateurish markings of an indie production. It’s a fight scene with slow-motion effects, a lá The Matrix, a man fighting three other men in an open space and all them getting caked in earthy sand. The scene incorporates stunts and acrobatics, with repetitive background effects that suddenly made me realise that fight was becoming monotonous after the first minute. It is not a bad effort, on the whole, compared to what’s obtainable in Nollywood these days.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 31, 2018

The new neighbour is a sex worker, Small Girl Big God: ‘Hustle’ recap, Season 3, Episode 4

On Africa Magic’s Hustle, a number of people have made their mark in Mama Sekinat’s rented house. The last episode ...

Bernard Dayo October 31, 2018

‘Ojukwu’ Episode 5 recap: The Great Priestess has a bun in the oven, thanks to Odili

I have been watching ROK 2’s new epic drama Ojukwu since it premiered and, five episodes in, the show is ...

Editor October 30, 2018

CRPressXYNaija at Ake: Ayesha Haruna Attah’s diary Day 4

Editors Note:  The Ake Book and Arts Festival finished last sunday with quite the bang. Panels by Diana Evans, Nnedi ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 29, 2018

#CRPressXYNaija at Ake: Ayesha Haruna Attah; Day 2 – Day 3

Writers can boogey! But I’m getting ahead of myself. Day two of the Ake Arts and Book Festival was fire. ...

Editor October 29, 2018

#CRPressXAke2018: Day one; Ayesha Haruna Attah

Editors Note:  As part of our coverage at the 2018 Ake Books and Arts Festival, we have collaborated with authors ...

Bernard Dayo October 26, 2018

‘Ghost Stories’ is forthcoming on Linda Ikeji TV and we are trying to decide if it will be scary or not

October is still officially the month of horror, Halloween you know, and I have quite steadily been watching horror movies ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail