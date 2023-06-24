Actress Ini Edo Shares Her Greatest Regret – Getting Married

Nollywood actress Iniobong Edo recently shared her deepest regret in life, stating that getting married in the first place was her greatest mistake.

She candidly discussed her failed marriage during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Ini Edo revealed that she had reservations about entering into marriage and expressed doubts about her decision from the beginning.

On November 29, 2008, the actress tied the knot with American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina. However, their marital union lasted only five years before they ultimately divorced in 2013.

The talented actress disclosed that her family had pressured her into the marriage, emphasizing that she now understands the importance of marrying the right person.

Reflecting on her past, she expressed remorse, stating, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

In 2021, Ini Edo welcomed a child through surrogacy. She shared the reasons behind her choice, revealing that she had experienced several miscarriages. Faced with the challenges of conceiving naturally, the actress made the decision to pursue surrogacy.

“I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying,” she explained. Despite not having a husband, Ini Edo was determined to have a child for herself. She opted for surrogacy, using her own eggs to ensure that the child would be biologically hers.

Ini Edo’s candid revelations shed light on her personal journey, highlighting the complexities and challenges she has faced in her personal life. Her honesty serves as an inspiration to others who may be navigating similar circumstances.