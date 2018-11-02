“I spent close to 9 years in boarding school with Gen. Yar’Adua” | President Buhari ecstatic over WAEC result

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his joy over the attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result given to him by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on November 2, 2018, at the State House.

In a statement on Twitter, President Buhari said he is happy as the result testifies to the status of WAEC as a body full of integrity.

The statement reads, “Today I received the attestation and confirmation of my 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result, from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). It was also an opportunity for me to thank WAEC for upholding its integrity over the years.

As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me to have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India in 1973, and, after that – in 1979 – the United States Army War College, had I not sat for the WASC examinations, which I did in 1961.

The late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was my classmate. We spent close to nine years in boarding school, at primary and secondary levels. And from there, after our WASC, we moved to join the Army, where we had to take a military examination as one of the requirements.”

