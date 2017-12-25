Today’s Noisemakers: Pius Adesanmi, Aisha Yesufu, Wizkid and Davido after #WizkidTheConcert, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. On #WizkidTheConcert

Davido and Wizkid might just have ended the fans war that pops up every other day.

In case you missed it, Wizkid joined Davido on stage to sing the latter’s “Fia” at the former’s concert on December 24 at Eko Hotel.

2. NNPC

Still on the matter.

Meanwhile, which one is “war room”?

3. Shaykh Nasser

At least listen to this one.

If you understand religion, go and study it.

4. Papi

Awwww.

5. Sarah Abdallah

There’s always the flip side of the coin.

Denounce stereotypes!

6. Pius Adesanmi

Sentiments only compound the problem.

7. Deji Adeyanju

Osheyyy, Father Christmas!

8. Aisha Yesufu

Information – that is the word.

9. Bamikole Omishore

Nice idea. However…. sponsors?

10. Femi

From ‘next week’ to ’24 hours’ to ‘soon’ and now ’72 hours’. Sigh!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid gives Nigerians the best Christmas gift ever; Industreet returns for Season 2 | More

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 25th of December

Wizkid joins Davido to perform “Fia” at #WizkidTheConcert