Today’s Noisemakers: Remi Adekoya, Ben Murray-Bruce, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Kayode Ogundamisi

Reacting to Obasanjo’s letter and pointing out a few things…

2. Oby Ezekwesili

So, the Nigerian Police, on the orders of whoever, arrested members of the BBOG movement, including Dr Oby Ezekwesili and we cannot ask why anymore, we only have to join hands and ensure these people do not continue to attempt to silence supposed opposition.

The BBOG movement is only asking for the release of the Chibok girls and every other Nigerian that has been whisked away by insurgents! Is that too much to ask?

3. Ben Murray Bruce

4. Remi Adekoya

The punch line… “Does anyone even remember where ‘there’ is anymore”?

