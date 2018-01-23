“We are working hard to minimise the negatives of using Facebook” – Sheryl Sandberg

The Chief Operating Officer at Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg at an event in Brussels on Tuesday, has said the social network will make it easier for its more than 2 billion users to manage their own data in response to a tough new European Union law – General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – that comes into force in May.



“We’re rolling out a new privacy centre globally that will put the core privacy settings for Facebook in one place and make it much easier for people to manage their data,” Sandberg said.

Also, Sandberg said Facebook had not done enough to stop the abuse of its platform and would double the number of people working on safety and security to 20,000 by the end of the year.

“We have worked hard to maximise the benefits of our platforms, but we know we need to do more to minimise the negatives,” she said.

Sandberg said Facebook needs to get three things right:

Privacy

Content

Use of the platform

The platform, Sandberg said, is focusing on disrupting the economic incentives to spread fake news.

She said, “people write these headlines to get clicks to make money.

“So if we can prevent people from being part of our ad networks, prevent people from advertising and take away the financial incentive, that is one of the strongest things we can do against false news, and we are very focused on this.”

Watch below:

Sheryl Sandberg live from Facebook Gather, Brussels. Join us for Sheryl Sandberg's speech at Facebook Gather, live in Brussels. Posted by Facebook Brussels on Tuesday, January 23, 2018