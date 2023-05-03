Facebook’s parent company, Meta, faces N30 billion lawsuit from FG

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has been granted permission by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to serve a writ of summons on Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The court’s decision was made following an application by ARCON in a pending N30 billion lawsuit against the social media giant for violating Nigeria’s advertising laws.

The writ will be delivered to Meta’s corporate headquarters, which also owns popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Meta is listed as the first defendant in the suit, with AT3 Resources Limited as the second defendant.

ARCON is seeking a declaration that Meta’s publishing of various advertisements and marketing communications materials targeted at Nigeria without prior vetting and approval by its advertising standards panel is illegal.

The regulatory body also alleges that Meta’s actions have ignored Nigerian culture, constitutional tenets, moral values, and religious sensitivities of citizens.

Furthermore, ARCON is demanding an order of perpetual injunction that bars the defendants, their privies, agents, servants, and associates from publishing any advertising or marketing communications materials without ARCON’s approval in line with Nigeria’s advertising laws. The regulatory body is also seeking N30 billion in fines and sanctions for Meta’s continued violations and infractions of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 2, 2023

Seyi Tinubu under scrutiny for $10.8m London mansion purchase linked to fraud case

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been linked to the purchase of a London mansion which ...

YNaija May 1, 2023

NAFDAC Launches Investigation into Alleged Cancer-Causing Chemical in Indomie Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that it will investigate allegations of the ...

YNaija April 29, 2023

NDLEA Asks Court to Dismiss PDP’s Suit Against President-elect Bola Tinubu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has requested a federal high court in Abuja to dismiss a suit filed ...

YNaija April 29, 2023

Nigeria’s 2023 census postponed indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of Nigeria’s census exercise that was scheduled to take place between May 3 ...

YNaija April 28, 2023

FG Declares Public Holiday on May 1st to Commemorate Workers’ Day

The Nigerian government has announced that Monday, May 1st, will be observed as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s ...

YNaija April 28, 2023

Russia launches deadly air strikes against Ukrainian cities, leaving at least 13 dead

At least 13 people have been reported dead following air strikes launched by Russia on several cities across Ukraine, including ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail