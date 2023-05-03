Facebook’s parent company, Meta, faces N30 billion lawsuit from FG

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has been granted permission by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to serve a writ of summons on Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The court’s decision was made following an application by ARCON in a pending N30 billion lawsuit against the social media giant for violating Nigeria’s advertising laws.

The writ will be delivered to Meta’s corporate headquarters, which also owns popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Meta is listed as the first defendant in the suit, with AT3 Resources Limited as the second defendant.

ARCON is seeking a declaration that Meta’s publishing of various advertisements and marketing communications materials targeted at Nigeria without prior vetting and approval by its advertising standards panel is illegal.

The regulatory body also alleges that Meta’s actions have ignored Nigerian culture, constitutional tenets, moral values, and religious sensitivities of citizens.

Furthermore, ARCON is demanding an order of perpetual injunction that bars the defendants, their privies, agents, servants, and associates from publishing any advertising or marketing communications materials without ARCON’s approval in line with Nigeria’s advertising laws. The regulatory body is also seeking N30 billion in fines and sanctions for Meta’s continued violations and infractions of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022.