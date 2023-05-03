The Film Blog: Because Mo Abudu doesn’t play, she is now going into writing and directing her own films

Get ready to be inspired, because Mo Abudu is back and better than ever with her latest venture, Mo Abudu Films. As a trailblazer in Nigerian cinema, Mo Abudu has already changed the game with EbonyLife Films, and now, she’s taking it to the next level with a more personal and intimate approach to storytelling.

For those unfamiliar with Mo Abudu, she is a media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife Films, which she founded in 2014. She has been instrumental in changing the narrative of Nigerian media, bringing diverse stories and characters to the forefront.

With a career spanning over two decades, Mo Abudu is a force to be reckoned with in the film industry. Her films have tackled tough subjects with nuance and depth, exploring themes like love, politics, and family. Now, with Mo Abudu Films, we can expect to see even more of her unique vision on the big screen.

“As a firm believer that true artistic expression demands absolute freedom, I am ecstatic to take this leap of faith and dive headfirst into writing and directing,” Mo Abudu said in an Instagram post.

“My passion for storytelling has always been a driving force behind my work, and with MO ABUDU FILMS, I am excited to share even more stories with the world. I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me as I explore new creative avenues and bring my vision to life on screen. Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years. I am so grateful to have such an incredible community behind me as I embark on this exciting new adventure. Stay tuned for more updates, and I cannot wait to share news of my films with you all soon.”

Mo Abudu’s impact on Nigerian film and media cannot be overstated. She has been a trailblazer, paving the way for other creatives to follow in her footsteps. Her dedication to telling diverse stories has been a breath of fresh air in an industry that has often been criticized for its lack of representation.

One of Mo Abudu’s most notable films is “The Wedding Party,” which was the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time when it was released in 2016. The film was praised for its depiction of Nigerian culture and for its stellar cast, which included some of the biggest names in Nollywood.

Mo Abudu Films promises to be an exciting new chapter in Mo Abudu’s career. Her talent and dedication to her craft are sure to shine through in her writing and directing. With her incredible community of supporters behind her, there’s no doubt that her films will make a significant impact in the Nigerian film industry and beyond.