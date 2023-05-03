Lionel Messi’s future uncertain at PSG following suspension after unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar footballer, has found himself in hot water at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. As a result, Messi has been suspended by the club, with media reports suggesting he could be sidelined for up to two weeks. While the football world waits to see what happens next, this latest incident has cast serious doubt over Messi’s future at PSG.

The disciplinary measures imposed on Messi mean he cannot train, play, or get paid while he’s sidelined. This could result in him missing several important games, including a match against Ajaccio on May 13. While PSG are still in a strong position in the French league, the disciplinary action against Messi makes the prospect of him staying in the French capital after his current contract expires at the end of the season even more remote.

Messi’s arrival at PSG from Barcelona last year was widely hailed as a coup for the French club, but he has struggled to find his best form in Paris. Despite scoring 31 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions, he has come under criticism from some sections of the PSG support for being a symbol of the club’s obsession with superstar signings at the expense of building a genuinely competitive team.

Messi’s suspension is another setback for PSG, who have had a disappointing season by their high standards. The team’s form has been inconsistent, with a recent 3-1 home defeat by Lorient highlighting their vulnerability. While PSG remain five points clear at the top of the French league, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich and also went out of the French Cup at the same stage to Marseille.

As for Messi, his future is now even more uncertain than before. While there are rumours he could return to Barcelona, it’s unclear if the Catalan club can afford to sign him given their own financial struggles. Meanwhile, other top European clubs will be watching closely to see what happens with Messi, knowing that he could still have a significant impact on the outcome of any competition he participates in.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 2, 2023

Women’s World Cup: FIFA President Infantino Threatens European TV Blackout Over ‘Disappointing’ Broadcast Offers

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has warned that major European countries could face a blackout of this year’s Women’s World Cup ...

YNaija April 27, 2023

The Sports Blog: Lampard Optimistic Despite Challenges in Building Cohesive Team at Chelsea

Frank Lampard, the current manager of Chelsea, has been facing a lot of criticism due to the club’s poor performance, ...

YNaija April 26, 2023

The Sports Blog: Manchester City vs Arsenal – Who Will Be Crowned Champions?

It’s crunch time in the Premier League and the title race is heating up! While the trophy may not be ...

YNaija April 25, 2023

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote nearing acquisition of French football club

Reports have emerged that the wealthiest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, is set to enter the world of football ownership ...

YNaija April 25, 2023

Man Utd set to offer £300,000-a-week contract to Harry Kane

According to The Mirror, Manchester United will make Harry Kane an offer of a contract worth £300,000 per week to ...

YNaija April 24, 2023

Tottenham sack interim coach Cristian Stellini after 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur’s acting head coach, Cristian Stellini, has been given the boot following the club’s devastating 6-1 loss to Newcastle ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail