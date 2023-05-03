Lionel Messi’s future uncertain at PSG following suspension after unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar footballer, has found himself in hot water at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. As a result, Messi has been suspended by the club, with media reports suggesting he could be sidelined for up to two weeks. While the football world waits to see what happens next, this latest incident has cast serious doubt over Messi’s future at PSG.

The disciplinary measures imposed on Messi mean he cannot train, play, or get paid while he’s sidelined. This could result in him missing several important games, including a match against Ajaccio on May 13. While PSG are still in a strong position in the French league, the disciplinary action against Messi makes the prospect of him staying in the French capital after his current contract expires at the end of the season even more remote.

Messi’s arrival at PSG from Barcelona last year was widely hailed as a coup for the French club, but he has struggled to find his best form in Paris. Despite scoring 31 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions, he has come under criticism from some sections of the PSG support for being a symbol of the club’s obsession with superstar signings at the expense of building a genuinely competitive team.

Messi’s suspension is another setback for PSG, who have had a disappointing season by their high standards. The team’s form has been inconsistent, with a recent 3-1 home defeat by Lorient highlighting their vulnerability. While PSG remain five points clear at the top of the French league, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich and also went out of the French Cup at the same stage to Marseille.

As for Messi, his future is now even more uncertain than before. While there are rumours he could return to Barcelona, it’s unclear if the Catalan club can afford to sign him given their own financial struggles. Meanwhile, other top European clubs will be watching closely to see what happens with Messi, knowing that he could still have a significant impact on the outcome of any competition he participates in.