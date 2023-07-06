Meta’s ‘Threads’ Surpasses 10 Million Sign-Ups in 7 Hours – Is Twitter in Trouble?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has made a significant entry into the social media landscape with its new platform, ‘Threads’.

Within just a few hours of its launch, Threads attracted over 10 million users, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

This rapid adoption places Threads as a formidable competitor to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has faced numerous potential rivals but has yet to be dethroned as one of social media’s most iconic companies.

Threads was made available on both Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries simultaneously, with a noteworthy absence of advertisements at this stage.

Zuckerberg enthusiastically shared the news on his official Threads account, revealing the impressive 10 million sign-ups in a mere seven hours. The platform already boasts active accounts for prominent celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Hugh Jackman, as well as respected media outlets such as The Washington Post and The Economist.

Engaging directly with new users during the initial hours of the platform’s launch, Zuckerberg expressed his excitement. Responding to American MMA fighter Jon Jones, he playfully mentioned the growing number of world-champion MMA fighters on Threads. Clearly relishing the platform’s progress, Zuckerberg stated that the first round of this venture was off to a promising start.

The rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk is well-known, with the two entrepreneurs often engaging in public clashes.

In a subtle jab at Musk, Zuckerberg’s first tweet in over a decade featured a Spiderman pointing at a Spiderman meme, seemingly alluding to the similarities between the two platforms.

On Threads, Zuckerberg expressed his ambition for the platform, aiming to create a public conversations app with over 1 billion users, a feat he believes Twitter has not yet achieved.

Twitter, on the other hand, boasts a user base of more than 200 million daily users. However, the introduction of Threads as a spin-off of Instagram, which already has an extensive audience of over 2 billion users, presents a significant advantage for Meta.

Industry analysts believe that if popular Instagram users, such as celebrities like the Kardashians or influential figures like Lionel Messi, begin regularly posting on Threads, the platform could swiftly thrive. Jasmine Engberg, an analyst from Insider Intelligence, suggested that Threads only needs to attract a fraction of Instagram’s monthly users to rival the magnitude of Twitter.

Adam Mosseri, the chief of Instagram, conveyed to users that Threads aims to foster an open and friendly environment for conversations. In a message to users, he emphasized the importance of kindness for anyone seeking the same experience.

Mosseri’s words were likely a veiled reference to the content moderation challenges faced by Twitter under Musk’s leadership. Celebrities and major advertisers have been discouraged by the minimal content moderation, glitches, and impulsive decisions witnessed on the platform.

Despite Meta’s aspirations, it faces its own share of criticism, particularly in Europe. The company’s handling of personal data, vital for targeted advertisements that generate substantial profits, has drawn significant scrutiny.

While Meta expressed regret over the delayed European Union (EU) launch of Threads, waiting for regulatory clarity from Brussels would have prolonged the platform’s arrival by many months. The company remains cautious due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new law that imposes stringent regulations on internet companies deemed “gatekeepers.” One provision of the law restricts the transfer of personal data between platforms, a concern for Meta following its previous acquisition of WhatsApp.

Globally, the Threads hashtag on Twitter has gained substantial attention, with numerous users playfully suggesting a return to the platform. However, some users expressed concerns about data privacy and Meta’s track record of handling private information. The company’s reputation, particularly in the EU, has raised doubts and hesitation among potential users.

However, Meta’s Threads has rapidly amassed an impressive user base, posing a potential threat to Twitter’s dominance.

Offering an ad-free experience and benefiting from Instagram’s extensive user base, Threads aims to become the go-to communication channel for celebrities, companies, and politicians.

As the rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk escalates, the battle for social media supremacy promises to captivate users worldwide.