Today’s Noisemakers: T-Pain, Oby Ezekwesili, Dipo Awojide, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oby Ezekwesili

Choices. Which would you choose? To rest from the stress encountered through the week or choose to maintain a strong relationship with those around you? Therefore, be there when they need you?

Ezekwesili writes:

2. Genius Joker

We cannot really pick out anyone who starts these ideas. Just like slangs. It just starts, people love it and starts doing it.

3. T-Pain

Words on Marble from the American singer.

The line… “Stay healthy out there everybody, mentally and physically“.

4. Nifemi

African mums are the best. “Argue with your laptop/phone“.

Nifemi thought he could get back his money after his mum had seen it.

Some replies:

5. Miss Prim

Why not magnify the “Chartered” with your work instead? The other part will come naturally.

Like when you are passing and a group of people say, “See that Chartered… She is the best though!”

6. Tjiani Habeeb

7. Dipo Awojide

Just as Valentine’s Day is almost here, the conversation, just as it happens every year, has begun.

What should you be doing on that day?

Ogbeni Dipo has something to say.

Some replies:

Miracle is here to teach us about sex and true love:

