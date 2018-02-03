Today’s Noisemakers: T-Pain, Oby Ezekwesili, Dipo Awojide, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oby Ezekwesili

Choices. Which would you choose? To rest from the stress encountered through the week or choose to maintain a strong relationship with those around you? Therefore, be there when they need you?

Ezekwesili writes:

Life is always about Choices.

There are some Saturdays that ALL you want to do is “just sleep and 😴 & 😴 except that you also have MANY events you must attend for the sake of relationship and humanity. Choices.

This is one of them Saturdays!. 🤔

God HELP me🤦🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2018

2. Genius Joker

Brain wont kill us in this country Nigeria Who started the habit of buying things we hardly need so that the trader can help us to look for change?

I bought 2 pure water just because of 200naira change and I'm finding it hard to drink one finish😏😏😏 — Genius Joker NG 🇳🇬 (@GeniusJokerNG) February 3, 2018

We cannot really pick out anyone who starts these ideas. Just like slangs. It just starts, people love it and starts doing it.

3. T-Pain

Words on Marble from the American singer.

Ppl don’t give a shit how your situation turns out if they don’t get what they want out of it. They’ll “hood you down” one second and then once they can’t level up at the same pace as you, then it’s fuck you. Stay healthy out there everybody, mentally and physically. ✌🏿 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 3, 2018

There are even some ppl that’ll fuck your situation up on purpose just to try and knock you down a few pegs so they can try and catch up. Pls don’t let em and keep your mind strong and stay prepared for the attacks. Forgiveness is always stronger than hate. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 3, 2018

The line… “Stay healthy out there everybody, mentally and physically“.

4. Nifemi

African mums are the best. “Argue with your laptop/phone“.

Nifemi thought he could get back his money after his mum had seen it.

Some replies:

Any money way enter old girls hand this days just say bye bye to that money, before they remind you of the food and school fee they paid for you, and ask you what and what have you done for them, just because of 4500 you come dey shout 😂 and you think God is not seeing you 😂 — Exquisite mama (@exquisite_girli) February 3, 2018

I love mummy already 😍👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Tell her she’s got a best friend on Twitter ❤️❤️ — This girl is nameless right now 😏 (@zebbyzee) February 3, 2018

Lool. Serves you right 😜😜😜 — ❣Iam_Olúwaátóbi❣ (@Mz_Tobianoh7) February 3, 2018

5. Miss Prim

After I become chartered in my profession, I will add it to my name while introducing myself.

All these late night reading must be magnified one way or the other. — Miss Prim &(sometimes) Proper (@_apinkeade1) February 3, 2018

Why not magnify the “Chartered” with your work instead? The other part will come naturally.

Like when you are passing and a group of people say, “See that Chartered… She is the best though!”

6. Tjiani Habeeb

Are we really getting out of Recession?

There is difference between Paper statistics and Real life statistics.

The situation of an average Nigerian isn't getting better at all.

Our government should do more to revive this Economy. — Coonley (@tijanihabeeb) February 3, 2018

7. Dipo Awojide

Just as Valentine’s Day is almost here, the conversation, just as it happens every year, has begun.

What should you be doing on that day?

Ogbeni Dipo has something to say.

Sex is NOT valentines gift. Buy something tangible. — Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) February 3, 2018

Some replies:

Valentine is not all about buying things — Yao Ming (@twenty405) February 3, 2018

Miracle is here to teach us about sex and true love:

Sex is never a means to express love. It's a misconception that have eaten deep into the society. True love sinneth not. — ILOH MIRACLE UGO (@iloh_ugo) February 3, 2018

The valentine I know in Nigeria is about showing love and not buying things…Good day!🏃🏿 — 👻BOYKLEF👻 (@Boyklef1) February 3, 2018

Sex can be tangible. — @PolitrackNg (@PolitrackNg) February 3, 2018

Preach it please because some peoples daughters will be devoured that day — Skemzy Skemzy (@merrydalehamp) February 3, 2018