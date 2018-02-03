The Late 5: Lady Gaga cancels world tour due to “severe pain”, Dalung says President Buhari’s 2015 victory was a political revolution and other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

The Muhammadu Buhari-administration has said that no fewer than 246.4 million meals have been served to primary school pupils across 20 states under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

The Vice President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Laolu Akande gave the update Saturday, explaining that the figure represented the meals served since December 2016.

The Federal Government has inaugurated Kano State Steering Committee against sexual assault and gender-based violence.

While inaugurating the committee, the Technical Assistant to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Hajiya Hadiza Aminu Dorayi, said the 15-member committee was set up to deal with cases of sexual assault and gender-based violence against children and women.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, said President Buhari’s victory against former president, Goodluck Jonathan, proved that one could win election in Nigeria without having money.

Dalung said there was a brewing political revolution against ‘god-fatherism’ in the Nigerian political space.

He said, “There is hope for Nigeria. The victory of President Buhari, up till now, not many Nigerians understood it; it was a political revolution.”

The Nigerian Community in South Africa has confirmed that two members were killed by a Nigerian on Saturday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, Emeka Ezinteje, said the incident was due to a business dispute.

The governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong says ranching policy is the best option in addressing herders/farmers clashes in the state.

He said, “my administration didn’t embrace the concept of grazing reserves as a solution to abating the series of clashes.

“In the 21st Century and modern times they are outdated, unacceptable and recurrent recipe for crises as we have been witnessing.”

And stories from around the world…

The Wall Street Journal read through the 7,000 text messages from FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page and has concluded that the “texts critical of Mr Trump represent a fraction of the roughly 7,000 messages, which stretch across 384 pages and show no evidence of a conspiracy against Mr Trump“.

Cape Town is now preparing to turn off most water taps amid the worst drought in a century.

Lady Gaga has cancelled the last 10 dates of the European leg of her world tour due to “severe pain”.

In a statement on Twitter, she apologised to fans and said she was devastated but, needed to put “myself and my well-being first“.

The pop-star has fibromyalgia.

Moscow has condemned US military proposals to develop new, smaller atomic bombs mainly to deter any Russian use of nuclear weapons.

Russia’s foreign minister called the move “confrontational” and, expressed “deep disappointment“.

North Korea has defended plans for a large-scale military parade scheduled for the day before the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

A column in the ruling Workers’ Party newspaper – the Rodong Sinmun – dismissed views that the event was provocative.

It said it is “basic common sense that any country in the world takes the founding anniversary of its military very seriously and celebrates it.”