Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

The Honest Bunch

The Honest Bunch Podcast climbs this week’s chart with its latest episode featuring Whalemouth and Temitope maberu Fagunwa. In this episode, all six discuss celebrities and advocacy, the influence of celebrities, the government support they receive, the struggles of the average Nigerian, and so much more.

Lowkey Relatable

The ladies share their opinions on managing a dating roster for those dating multiple partners. They answer questions on how to navigate how to date multiple partners at once in big 2024.

I Said What I Said

This delicious episode features guest host and culinary content creator Sisi Yemmie. Together, all three women share their views on several topics, including estranged parents, overly available lovers, Sisi Yemmie discovering that she was carrying a twin pregnancy, and spending over a decade as a food content creator sharing recipes on social media.

Menisms

The men also welcome their guest host, Opeyemi Famakin, the biggest food critic in Nigeria, to this week’s episode of “Menisms”. In this week’s episode, Opeyemi narrates how he started to become the idol he is now.

234 Essential

This week, AOT2 and Ugochi discuss the increase in the price of a Nigerian passport, the federal government declaring that 18 years is the minimum age for WAEC candidates and many other stories that occurred in Nigeria this week.