Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

234 Essential podcast

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

  1. The Honest Bunch
The Honest Bunch Podcast

The Honest Bunch Podcast climbs this week’s chart with its latest episode featuring Whalemouth and Temitope maberu Fagunwa. In this episode, all six discuss celebrities and advocacy, the influence of celebrities, the government support they receive, the struggles of the average Nigerian, and so much more.

  1. Lowkey Relatable
Lowkey Relatable podcast

The ladies share their opinions on managing a dating roster for those dating multiple partners. They answer questions on how to navigate how to date multiple partners at once in big 2024.

  1. I Said What I Said
I Said What I Said

This delicious episode features guest host and culinary content creator Sisi Yemmie. Together, all three women share their views on several topics, including estranged parents, overly available lovers, Sisi Yemmie discovering that she was carrying a twin pregnancy, and spending over a decade as a food content creator sharing recipes on social media.

  1. Menisms
Menisms

The men also welcome their guest host, Opeyemi Famakin, the biggest food critic in Nigeria, to this week’s episode of “Menisms”. In this week’s episode, Opeyemi narrates how he started to become the idol he is now. 

  1. 234 Essential
234 Essential podcast

This week, AOT2 and Ugochi discuss the increase in the price of a Nigerian passport, the federal government declaring that 18 years is the minimum age for WAEC candidates and many other stories that occurred in Nigeria this week.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 2, 2024

#Tyloverocks24: See The Gorgeous Looks at the Yhemolee and Eyitayo Traditional Wedding

The traditional wedding between Yhemolee, the popular Nightlife figure and his longtime girlfriend, Eyitayo, held last weekend has been the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 2, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | BBNaija, Mike Edwards, Rema, Chidinma Adetshina

Team Radicals evicted from BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ Season Earlier during the week, per tradition, the housemates were asked to ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 29, 2024

10 Nigerian Albums That Got Us All Talking In 2024

The Nigerian music industry has been saved by these 10 Nigerian albums released in 2024 as these albums have had ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 28, 2024

Chidinma Adetshina Expresses Desire to Participate in Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2025

South African-born Nigerian Chidinma Adetshina has expressed her desire to partake in Nigeria’s biggest show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 26, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Boniface, Zinwe, BBN, Fireboy DML, Sharon Okpamen

Victor Boniface calls out Olamide for airing his messages Nigerian professional footballer Victor Boniface called out singer-rapper Olamide for not ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 24, 2024

Tomike’s New Show, “Match Made by Tomike” Premieres Today, August 24

Nigerian media personality, actress and influencer Tomike Adeoye has premiered her new show titled “Match Made by Tomike” on YouTube ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail