Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Boko Haram Attacks Yobe School, Shoots Students Dead

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Boko Haram attacks Yobe school, shoots students dead

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have struck once again, this time in a boarding school in Yobe State as they invaded the school, dragged out three students and shot them dead.

The bandits had walked into the Faudiya School in Geidam LGA, 180 km from the state’s capital, Damaturu. The invaded school was an Islamic school owned by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Upon gaining entry into the school, the Boko Haram bandits killed three male students who were between the ages of 21 and 22 and left one student injured in the process.

FG pleads with resident doctors to suspend the strike and resume work

The Federal Government has begun to plead with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), requesting that they suspend their ongoing strike and instead resume their jobs.

The FG has stated that it is working hard towards rescuing their kidnapped doctor, Dr Popoola Ganiyat, who has been kidnapped for eight months with no signs of rescue by the government.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, pleaded with the members of the NARD, saying that the FG was doing its best to return their fellow doctor to them. Still, till then, she urged that the doctors consider their jobs and how many lives are being put at risk since the declaration of their seven-day strike.

Mpox Outbreak: Nigeria records eight more cases

There have been eight newly recorded cases of Monkeypox in Nigeria, bringing the total cases up to 48 in the country, with 868 suspected cases ongoing examination.

With the disease spreading across 35 LGAs and in 20 states, the NCDC is actively reporting the cases and ensuring that vaccine doses are administered to those in need despite the vaccines not being enough.

According to the NCDC, each of the 19 states has recorded at least one confirmed case of Monkeypox since the outbreak began in Nigeria.

70,000 students including Nigerians fall victim to deportation in Canada

There is mass anxiety among international students schooling in Canada as they could be victims of deportation due to the country’s new stringent policies.

According to reports, these 70,000 are at risk of deportation as soon as their work permits expire at the end of 2024. This anxiety is due to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship office announcing that it would no longer provide foreign nationals with temporary work permits.

The Canadian government also mentioned that all international students would only be permitted to work 24 hours within a week starting September 1, reducing the work hours of students and by default, their earnings.

161 Nigerian students were denied entry into the UK after failing a border check

About 1,425 international students, including 161 Nigerians, were all granted admission into UK universities, but all were denied entry between 2021 and 2023.

The reports state that 161 Nigerian students were denied entry upon arrival at UK airports, and the Home Office has refused to give reasons for these students’ being denied entry into the country.

However, research has revealed that some of these students were probably denied entry because of their lack of English language proficiency and forged documents.