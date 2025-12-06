Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Akpabio Sues Akpoti-Uduaghan for ₦200bn Over Harassment Claims

Akpabio sues Akpoti-Uduaghan for ₦200bn over harassment claims

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Akpabio sues Akpoti-Uduaghan for ₦200bn over harassment claims

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a ₦200 billion defamation suit against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, seeking damages, public apologies and the removal of all online content containing her sexual harassment allegations. The case was lodged at the FCT High Court.

Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed receiving the suit and said she welcomed it, noting that the Senate ethics committee previously refused to hear her petition. She argued that the committee declined because Akpabio’s wife had an existing case against her.

Court documents state that Akpabio accuses her of making public remarks portraying him as a predator, causing widespread reputational harm.

Trump receives first FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup draw

US President Donald Trump has become the inaugural winner of the new FIFA Peace Prize, presented during the 2026 World Cup group stage draw in Washington, D.C. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the honour recognises individuals who have taken extraordinary steps to promote global peace.

Trump accepted a golden trophy, medal and certificate, calling it one of the greatest honours of his life. He claimed his administration helped avert major conflicts, citing situations in Congo, India and Pakistan.

The US leader had previously pushed for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which ultimately went to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado.

US tightens visa checks for skilled workers in online safety roles

Washington has ordered consular officers to reject visa applications from skilled workers suspected of involvement in censoring protected speech in the United States. An internal memo, seen by Reuters, told officials to scrutinise H-1B applicants and their dependants for past roles in content moderation, fact-checking, work on misinformation, or online safety.

Officers were directed to review CVs and LinkedIn profiles and declare applicants ineligible if they were found to be complicit in restricting Americans’ free expression. The tougher rules apply to new and returning applicants.

A state department spokesperson said the US will not admit foreign workers who “muzzle” Americans, declining to comment on leaked documents.

Police hit suspected funding network behind bandit operations in Sokoto

Police in Sokoto have arrested three men accused of financing a notorious bandit group by helping to sell stolen cattle. Four rustled cows were recovered, with the commissioner describing the suspects as part of the financial system that keeps bandits operating.

In a separate raid hours later, officers stormed Talata Mafara in Zamfara, capturing members of a motorcycle theft and resale ring.

The command warned that criminals can no longer evade arrest by fleeing across state lines and urged livestock and motorcycle traders to verify documents and report suspicious dealings.

Naira devalues again as Dollar demand remains high

Nigeria’s currency ended the week slightly weaker, closing at ₦1,450.42 to the dollar on Friday, a drop of ₦2.60 from the previous day. The small decline reflects ongoing pressure in the official foreign exchange market.

Throughout the week, the naira saw mild losses, moving from ₦1,448.43 on Monday to ₦1,445.39 on Tuesday and ₦1,447.64 on Wednesday. By Thursday, it stood at ₦1,447.82, then slipped further on Friday.

These steady but minor shifts show the continued fragility of the official market as demand for dollars consistently outweighs available supply.