Top 5 Stories Of The Day | “Call of My Life” Nears ₦500m, Becoming Nollywood’s Biggest Film of 2026

From Benin City To SoFi Stadium: How Rema Became The Face Of A Generation

“Call of My Life” nears ₦500m, becoming Nollywood’s biggest film of 2026

Ruth Kadiri laments about rising food prices and says Nigerians are struggling

World Cup opens as FIFA defends ticket prices and visa controversies

Iwobi marks 100th Super Eagles cap as Portugal defeats Chile’s unbeaten run

Kumuyi rules out family succession in Deeper Life Church

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

“Call of My Life” nears ₦500m, becoming Nollywood’s biggest film of 2026

The latest romance drama “Call of My Life” has surpassed ₦498 million at the West African box office, securing its place among the ten highest-grossing Nollywood films ever released. The BluHouse Studios production, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, is also now the highest-earning Nollywood movie of 2026.

The film has enjoyed a strong run in cinemas, remaining the number one movie at the box office for four straight weekends. Its consistent performance highlights its popularity with audiences across the region and its ability to attract moviegoers weeks after release.

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram, FilmOne Entertainment thanked viewers across West Africa for their support. The company described the milestone as a major accomplishment, noting that “Call of My Life” continues to break records while strengthening its position as one of the year’s biggest cinema successes.

Ruth Kadiri laments about rising food prices and says Nigerians are struggling

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has expressed concern over Nigeria’s rising cost of living, saying that rising food prices are making it difficult for many families to survive.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kadiri said she was troubled by how expensive basic ingredients such as tomatoes and pepper have become. She noted that spending about ₦5,000 on just a few cooking essentials is alarming, especially when many Nigerians earn between ₦25,000 and ₦50,000 monthly. According to her, even people who are relatively comfortable are beginning to feel the pressure of the economic situation.

The actress also warned that prolonged hardship could affect people’s mental well-being and strain family relationships. She said financial stress often leads to frustration and misplaced anger towards loved ones. Kadiri’s remarks add to growing concerns from public figures about the impact of rising living costs on ordinary Nigerians.

World Cup opens as FIFA defends ticket prices and visa controversies

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday as co-hosts Mexico face South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Hosted by FIFA across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the expanded 48-team tournament will run for nearly six weeks, with the final scheduled for July 19 in New Jersey.

Ahead of the opening match, FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the competition against criticism over expensive ticket prices and visa-related issues. He argued that some tickets were available for as little as $60 and maintained that average prices compared favourably with major American sporting events.

Infantino also addressed concerns surrounding Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the United States and will not participate in the tournament. While describing the situation as unfortunate, he said FIFA does not control every aspect of the event and is working to resolve challenges as they arise.

Iwobi marks 100th Super Eagles cap as Portugal defeats Chile’s unbeaten run

Alex Iwobi reached a major milestone on Wednesday, making his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles in Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly in Leiria. The midfielder became only the fourth Nigerian player to earn 100 caps, joining an elite group that includes Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama, and Joseph Yobo.

Despite Iwobi’s solid display, Portugal proved too strong. Pedro Neto opened the scoring before Akor Adams levelled for Nigeria. However, Francisco Conceição netted the winner to hand the hosts victory. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo also came close on several occasions but failed to add to the scoreline.

The result marked the first defeat in regulation time for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, ending his impressive 25-match unbeaten run, comprising 16 wins and 9 draws. Portugal heads into the 2026 World Cup in strong form, while Nigeria will now turn its attention to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers in September.

Kumuyi rules out family succession in Deeper Life Church

William F. Kumuyi, General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, has dismissed suggestions that any of his children will succeed him as leader of the ministry. Addressing speculation during a church service, the 85-year-old cleric said the church belongs to Jesus Christ and should never be treated as a family inheritance.

Kumuyi said some members had wondered whether he would eventually hand over leadership to one of his sons. However, he rejected the idea, stressing that the ministry is not his personal property. According to him, no individual has the right to transfer ownership of Christ’s church to a family member.

The pastor also pointed to biblical figures such as Peter, Paul, and John, noting that none of them passed church leadership to their children. Kumuyi, who married Abiodun Kumuyi in 1980 and has two sons, maintained that leadership succession in the church must be based on God’s direction rather than family ties.