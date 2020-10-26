‘Turn back family members who bring home unaccounted goods’ — Buhari says, condemns looting | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

‘Turn back family members who bring home unaccounted goods’ — Buhari says, condemns looting

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to turn back family members who bring home goods they can’t account for in condemnation of the current looting of properties going on across the country.

Media aide to the president, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday, said the president has urged the police and other security agencies to restore calm and normalcy as quickly as possible.

“President Buhari said while his administration is working hard through many pragmatic ways to reduce the hardship of the millions of our unemployed, poor citizens and those whose lives have been thrown into disarray by the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he warned that resort to widespread attacks and the organised looting and plundering of public and private property in many states are inimical to public good and stand condemned,” the statement read.

Public, private schools remain closed – Lagos government

The Lagos State Government has announced that private and public schools would remain closed in the state.

Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this on Sunday. He had earlier tweeted that only public schools remained closed in the state before giving an update that the extended closure includes private schools.

Omotoso also announced that curfew time had been reviewed in the state.

“The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. All schools remain shut till further notice,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu needs N1tn for reconstruction- Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday said the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, told him the state would need N1trn for reconstruction in the aftermath of the destruction caused by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Gbajabiamila spoke while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a tour of some of the destroyed assets in Lagos.

“The House of Representatives will do all it can to compensate all those who suffered brutality, including policemen that lost their lives in the process.” he added.

CBN to drive zero balance account opening

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to allow zero balance for the opening of new accounts, as part of the efforts to promote greater financial inclusion across the country.

Part of the report on opening of new accounts read, “As part of its effort towards promoting greater financial inclusion in the country, the bank shall continue to encourage banks to intensify deposit mobilisation during the 2020/2021 fiscal years. Accordingly, banks shall allow zero balances for opening new bank accounts and simplify their account opening processes, while adhering to Know-Your-Customer requirements. Banks are also encouraged to develop new products that would provide greater access to credit.”

NCDC confirms 62 new COVID-19 cases

62 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Taraba-18

Ogun-15

FCT-6

Kaduna-6

Katsina-4

Ondo-4

Ekiti-3

Rivers-3

Kano-1

Osun-1

Sokoto-1 61,992 confirmed

57,465 discharged

1,130 deaths pic.twitter.com/r13FtdyGpg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 25, 2020