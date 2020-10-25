Another looting opportunity? : ‘Lagos will need N1trn for reconstruction’ – Gbajabiamila | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The aftermath of the wanton destruction of lives and property perpetrated by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest, has no doubt, left parts of some states across the country in shambles and Lagos is not left out. With the level of damage done, it’s only logical that plans are made to get the destroyed public property fixed for the benefit of all. But Nigerians are not comfortable with the outrageous amount of money the government has projected for the renovation, after Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sunday, said Lagos would require a minimum of N1 Trillion to reconstruct the damaged properties across the metropolis.

This was disclosed during a commiseration and solidarity visit by the Speaker and some South-west governors to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Marina; after an on the spot assessment of some structures destroyed by hoodlums last Wednesday according to reports.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed that another whopping sum of N3.9 billion will be required to replace 84 BRT buses which were supposedly destroyed during the unrest; 27 of which will cost the Lagos government $200,000 each, while the remaining 57 will cost $100,000 each.

With such outrageous estimates for the replacement and renovation of damaged public property, Nigerians cannot help but wonder why our leaders always seem to capitalize on every given opportunity to further impoverish the masses and plunge the nation into recession. 

The swiftness with which they came up with the huge figures after a mere on the spot assessment is also surprising to many.

The damage caused by the hoodlums is, no doubt, condemnable, and fixing the destroyed properties is needful. But it would have made more sense to Nigerians if the figures were not so outrageous. Most importantly, the compensation and justice for victims of police brutality ought to be given priority.

Who among our political representatives has taken out time to ascertain the level of damage done to families who have lost their loved ones to police brutality? The sanctity of human life suddenly appears to be inconsequential where our leaders are concerned.

We can only hope for that day when Nigeria will produce a new breed of leaders who will prioritize serving the people over their selfish needs.

