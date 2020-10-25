#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Is the Oba of Lagos still Oba without his staff ? | #EndSARS

It is no longer news that the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, is without his staff of authority as it was carted away by the hoodlums who invaded his palace upon hijacking the #EndSARS protest. They were also reported to have made away with some other personal belongings of the Oba including his shoes and several artefacts. The hoodlums reportedly accused him of being a part of the leaders that deserved punishment.

The incident has since sparked a debate and Nigerians are wondering what becomes of the monarch without his staff.

But what does it mean for the monarch to lose his staff?

There are implications to this according to Senator Peter Fatomilola and Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, a Yoruba traditional leader in Osogbo who reportedly said that the king’s authority isn’t a joke.

Mr Fatomilola said that: “if the king should lose his staff, it’s the same as him losing his authority which then makes him just an ordinary man.”

While Chief Elebuibon said that: “a king in the Yoruba land, who did all the necessary things before becoming a king, is not just an ordinary man, but an idol.”

He further stated that sacrifices will have to be made in other to locate the Oba’s staff of authority because nothing will be alright in the palace until the staff is found.

In essence, there are grave implications for this. But the search is ongoing to recover the monarch’s symbol of authority. 

