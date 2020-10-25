YNaijaEndSARSupdates: ‘I wanted to share looted palliatives on my birthday’ Sanai Agunbiade thinks palliatives are party packs | #EndSARS

2020 has come with very trying moments for Nigerians. From the Covid-19 outbreak to the #EndSARS protest that has left many Nigerians dead, one can only wonder if it can get any worse. Things have sadly taken a new turn following the #EndSARS protest; revealing the unbelievable levels of corruption in the system courtesy of our leaders whose greed has kept them from distributing the Covid-19 relief materials which some hoodlums reportedly looted.

What many Nigerians find difficult to wrap around their heads, however, is the audacity with which the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade aka SOB; reacted to the invasion of his residence by hoodlums, who carted away Covid-19 relief materials in his possession.

He said:

“I wanted to share looted palliatives on my birthday,” while condemning the activities of the hoodlums involved in the act.

But since when did palliatives meant for the masses become party giveaways? Not only do Nigerians find this appalling but it has come with severe backlash, and rightfully so.

Meanwhile, Senator Teslim Folarin, another lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has come out to condemn the invasion of his house by looters who made away with over ‘350 motorcycles, 400 freezers, grinding machines, generators among other things.’ He described the act as evil, barbaric and unfortunate. The looting is condemnable, but what were all those items doing in his house in the first place? Is he operating a shopping mall?

It is quite unfortunate indeed that several Nigerians have subjected themselves to scavenging other people’s houses. However, this won’t have been the subject of discussion today if our leaders had not looted the relief materials in the first place, pushing the poor masses to follow their footsteps. Sadly, private individuals who have warehouses are also bearing the brunt as their warehouses are being looted as well.

With so much hunger in the country made worse by the pandemic, which has caused many people to lose their source of livelihood, one would have expected our leaders to empathize with the citizens and do all in their power to cushion the effect of the economic hardships. But the opposite was the case as they chose to greedily deprive the people of the palliatives that would have made life a lot easier for them.

The #EndSARS protest has indeed, revealed various levels of rot in the system. One can only wonder how many more relief materials for different projects meant to better the lives of the masses Nigerians have been deprived of, including the ones converted into party packs.

If palliatives can be easily converted into party giveaways by the political class; most likely, some of the money and food items meant for other relief projects are also converted into election giveaway packages. “Baits” are given out to people in exchange for their votes; empowering more criminal elements to loot the nation’s treasury and impoverish the masses, sadly.

This should serve as an eye-opener to Nigerians, especially those in the habit of selling their votes during elections, to desist from the act and avoid shortchanging themselves and jeopardizing the future of our nation. Nigerians deserve better.