UNILAG sacks Vice-Chancellor; embattled VC calls it untrue | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has announced the removal of Professor Toyin Ogundipe, as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution over accusations of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

Mr Ogundipe was removed at the council’s meeting, with at least 11 members in attendance, which held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission, Abuja.

“This decision was based on the Council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness, and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe,” a statement by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Oladele Azeez, read.

However, in a quick reaction, the embattled vice-chancellor countered these claims in a statement published by Vanguard.

“This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of UNILAG and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor,” the statement read.

Netflix shocks Ikorodu Bois with high-end gadgets in bid to support them

Popular social media sensation and comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, have received an impressive set of high-end film making equipment and gadgets from American media services provider and production company, Netflix.

The Ikorodu Bois took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news; displaying the set of equipment ranging from quality cameras to Apple computers.

A movie trailer remake produced by the talented young boys of the American movie, Extraction, drew the attention of Hollywood stars and the producers of the movie, the Russo Brothers, following its spread on social media. This spurred a series of reactions and a promise from Netflix to reach out to the boys.

The group is made up of 15-year-old Muiz Sanni, 10-year-old Malik Sanni and 13-year-old Fawas Aina.

FEC Agrees To N8.49bn For Purchase Of Covid-19 Testing Kits

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N8.49bn for the purchase of 12 items, for testing in the Coronavirus pandemic, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The approval was given on Wednesday at the virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, presented a memo detailing the request which was considered by the FEC and later approved.

Customs, EFCC nab 2 Lebanese smuggling $890,000 out of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two Lebanese, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohammed for an attempt to smuggle a total sum of $890,000 (N342,267,300) out of Nigeria through the Port Harcourt International Airport.

They were arrested on Wednesday by officers of the Customs Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and have been handed over to the EFCC Zonal Office.

Both suspects were reported to have been arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon and had failed to declare the money to Customs which has now been lodged at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Rivers State for safekeeping.

NCDC confirms 453 new COVID-19 cases

453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-113

FCT-72

Plateau-59

Enugu-55

Kaduna-38

Ondo-32

Osun-26

Ebonyi-20

Ogun-9

Delta-8

Borno-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Oyo-5

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Ekiti-1 47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths pic.twitter.com/EPmdqvueGt — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 12, 2020