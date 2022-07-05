US court postpones sentencing of Hushpuppi, again

Hushpuppi

A United States Central District Court in California has postponed the sentencing of Nigerian fraudster Ramon Abass known as Hushpuppi for the second time.

According to Premium Times, the Judge, Otis Wright, has fixed September 21 as the new sentencing date for Hushpuppi.

“At the request of counsel, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to 9/21/2022 at 1:30 PM before Judge Otis D. Wright II, as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court’s announcement made June 24 read.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai in June 2020, and subsequently flown to the U.S.

Hushpuppi pleaded guilty in April 2021, according to court documents by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) to the multi-million-dollar fraud charges filed against him by the United States government.

A version of Hushpuppi’s plea agreement filed in June outlined his role in a school finance scheme, as well as several other cyber and business email compromise schemes that cumulatively caused more than $24 million in losses.

He pleaded guilty to Count Two which is “Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering,” an offence that attracts a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment among other punishments including full restitution, his plea agreement with the U.S. government states in part.

Acting United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said Hushpuppi allegedly faked the financing of a Qatari school by playing the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website in a scheme that also bribed a foreign official to keep the elaborate pretense going after the victim was tipped off.

Wilkison stated that Hushpuppi played “a significant role in the scheme, funded his luxurious lifestyle by laundering illicit proceeds generated by con artists who use increasingly sophisticated means.”

He has been in custody since his arrest in 2020.

