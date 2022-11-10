From Prison to TV screens: 50 Cent set to create a series based on internet fraudster Hushpuppi

50 Cent, the American rapper, says he is making a series about Hushpuppi, the embattled internet fraudster.

The musician discussed the series in an Instagram post on Wednesday, just days after Hushpuppi was sentenced to prison.

However, 50 Cent did not reveal the nature of the series.

“For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon!” he wrote while sharing a photo of Hushpuppi.

50 Cents would not be the first person to try adapting Hushpuppi’s run-in with international law enforcement into a film.

In 2021, US-based Will Packer Productions and Nigerian Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios secured the rights to produce a film based on the Bloomberg report on the self-proclaimed worldwide scammer.

Hushpuppi and eleven of his colleagues were detained in the United Arab Emirates in June 2020 on suspicion of hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

Hushpuppi pled guilty in 2021 to charges of money laundering.

He acknowledged to attempting to steal more than $1.1 million from an individual who sought to finance a school for children in Qatar.

According to a statement on the website of the United States Department of Justice, Hushpuppi duped his victim into supplying funds for the school by impersonating bank officials and building a fake website.

The defendant was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison for money laundering last Monday.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 9, 2022

King Charles III escapes being hit with eggs during York visit

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla narrowly avoided being hit with eggs thrown at them during a ...

YNaija November 9, 2022

Femi Fani-Kayode outs Dino Melaye as “Gay” in latest clash

Femi Fani Kayode, who used to be the Minister of Aviation and is also known as FFK, has said that ...

YNaija November 7, 2022

Mohbad returns with a brand-new single “Tiff”, calls out Naira Marley and Marlian Records

In the wake of the drama that unfolded between him and his former label, Marlian Records, Nigerian street-hop sensation Mohbad ...

YNaija November 5, 2022

God has not told me if the 2023 Elections will hold – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, stated that God has not yet revealed whether ...

YNaija November 4, 2022

Google Doodle celebrates jollof rice

Google’s homepage featured a doodle commemorating jollof rice on Friday. According to Google, the festival of jollof rice, a West ...

YNaija November 3, 2022

God has called me into ministry – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has announced that he has been called by God to become a preacher. Edochie made ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail