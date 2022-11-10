I am committed to the club despite ownership uncertainty – Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will stay with the team no matter what happens with the current ownership.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has stated that it is seeking additional investment, although other rumors indicate that it is willing to sell Liverpool as a whole.

Some Liverpool supporters are concerned about impending changes at Anfield, and the future of Klopp is in question.

In the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Liverpool defeated Derby County on penalties.

Klopp stated, for the first time since the FSG articles surfaced on Monday, that he was staying put and that the news had no impact on his plans for the third-round match against the League One club.

“What I read is that they are looking for investment,” he said. “Good idea, I like that.

“But it didn’t distract preparation at all. The players didn’t ask me and, for me, it means nothing.

“I have a great relationship with FSG. I really like how it works but if it does change, I am committed to the club and that is nothing to do with the people here.”

Klopp stated that any comparisons to Chelsea, whose new ownership also prompted huge changes behind the scenes and ultimately led to Thomas Tuchel’s resignation, are invalid.

“The situation is completely different,” he said. “Chelsea had to get sold because the owner was in trouble and there was urgency in the situation. We don’t have that here at all.

“It is important whilst this process is happening we just keep going and planning.

“These things take time and in that time we have to keep going. I will make sure that will be the case.

“At the moment nothing happened. It is just news. And nobody had a heart attack and went ‘oh my God’. Whatever happens we will deal with it.”

