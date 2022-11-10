2023 elections: Hoodlums set Ogun INEC office on fire

In the early hours of Thursday, some suspected criminals torched an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Iyana Mortuary lll in Abeokuta, the state capital of Ogun.

It was reported that about eight hoodlums stormed the perimeter fence, jumped inside the grounds, and lit the back of the INEC building on fire.

According to reports, the hoodlums drenched loaves of bread with petrol and tossed them into the building at various angles to light up the INEC headquarters.

Azeez Hamzat, a security guard at the facility, called the police at approximately 1:00 a.m. to notify them of the fire incident.

The police from Ibara division reportedly dispatched detectives to the scene and then notified state firemen, who rushed to the location to extinguish the fire.

Niyi Ijalaye, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ogun, confirmed the occurrence and described it as alarming when contacted.

The REC reported that the case was still being evaluated.

He said “It is correct that our office was set on fire. The police are investigating. I do not know what to say. I’m in shock myself.

“We called the police and other security agencies at night. The fire brigade put the situation under control. The level of damage is still being assessed.

“It is very shocking and untoward. The security agencies are doing their very best. We are meeting again later today to come up with other strategies (toward securing our facilities).”

