The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Gladiator II

After watching the brutal death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius finds a way to enter the Colosseum after the emperors of Rome conquer his home.

Red One

A man kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, leaving an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative partners with a skilled tracker to find Santa Claus and save Christmas.

Family Gbese

Uzor Arukwe stars in this drama-comedy directed by Michelle Bello (Flower Girl). The film follows Nnamdi Nwagba, whose perfect life is shaken by a challenging request from his mentor, prompting him to reevaluate loyalty, family, and success. The cast includes Mike Ezuruonye, Teniola Aladese, Ireti Doyle, and more, and it hits cinemas nationwide.

Arcane League of Legends

Jinx and Vi are back for season two of Arcane, as the sisters have chosen opposite sides of the war against the rich and the delinquents.

The Cage

An amateur MMA at the brink of giving up his career is suddenly allowed to spar with a dangerous and violent pro, and his life goes upside down from there.

Bank Under Siege

This limited series tells the unofficial story of what happened in 1981 as the biggest bank heist in Spanish history.

Emilia Pérez

A Mexican lawyer receives an unusual job to help an infamous gang leader retire and live as a good woman.

The Holiday

Two women from different countries trade places after a breakup with their lovers, and each woman soon finds love in a local man but remembers that they have to return to their homes eventually.

The Betrayed

Amarachi ‘s perfect life comes crashing down when her husband is framed for killing his girlfriend. Amarachi is torn between loyalty and the truth as she tries to prove his innocence.

Stree 2

The town of Chanderi is being haunted again. This time, women are mysteriously abducted by a terrifying headless entity. Once again, it’s up to Vicky and his friends to save their town and loved ones.