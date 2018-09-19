Vivian Metchie champions breast cancer awareness in the moving trailer for ‘Last Days’

Breast cancer is still a real threat to women’s lives, especially in Nigeria where quality healthcare is a capitalist venture. According to WHO statistics, breast cancers kills 40 Nigerian women daily. And this is really dire. Awareness in Nigeria has been generated from NGOs like Pink Pearl Foundation, and platforms like Genevieve Magazine with their annual Pink Ball event.

More to this, Nollywood is getting with the program. Last Days, a movie written and produced by Moses Olufemi, is a study into breast cancer as a debilitating condition as it is an opportunity to spread community awareness. The trailer is mostly solemn and yet blistering: Vivian Metchie is magnetic as a breast cancer victim, playing Grace Ikedia, a religious widow fondly called “Mama Peace.” After the demise of her alcoholic husband, she’s left with two children and no support system as she fights this disease.

Upon discovery something odd with her breast, she does a menial job and with funds from her local church, she raises the money for the medical procedure. Soon she experiences a recurrence of symptoms. In the trailer, she’s told by a doctor that she has months to live. I have observations though: did she detect the lump in her breast when it has already metastasised? Was she too late? Metchie imbues her role with a stirring pathos, championing advocacy on breast cancer. Last Days was given a bronze award at Christian Family Film Festival and Best Screenplay at Motion Pictures International Film Festival, where it screened last month.

Other cast members include Susan Peters, Bimbo Ademoye, Funsho Adeolu, Ayuba Adebayo, Chris Iheuwa and Ebenezer Eno. Check out the trailer for Last Days below.