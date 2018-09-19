Entertainment Roundup: Captain Marvel punches a granny in first trailer; The Weeknd sued for stealing ‘Starboy’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

The first trailer of Captain Marvel is here!

On Tuesday, Marvel took us higher, farther, and faster with the release of the first Captain Marvel trailer, which gave fans their first look at Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

As the movie is set in the 1990s, the trailer also features some shots of Marvel institutions Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg).

The movie hits the cinemas March 8, 2019.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk sued for stealing ‘Starboy’

According to TMZ, a singer and songwriter named Yasminah is suing The Weeknd and his producers, claiming her song Hooyo is the blueprint for “Starboy.”

In the lawsuit, she says she co-wrote and released Hooyo in 2009 – “Starboy” was released in November 2016.

Yasminah says two of her producers already threatened lawsuits over the song, which never went to court, they settled. Yasminah says she never got a cut of those settlements.

She’s now suing Daft Punk and The Weeknd for at least $5 million.

Loki, Scarlet Witch, other Marvel heroes to get own TV Series 

According to Variety, Disney is enlisting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as the company prepares to launch its upcoming streaming service.

The entertainment giant is in early development on an ambitious plan for a number of limited series centered on popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These series will likely include shows centered on Loki and the Scarlet Witch, along with other superheroes who have yet to appear in their own standalone movies.

Drake sues woman for extortion, fraud, defamation

Drake (Instagram/champagnepapi)

Drake has sued a woman who allegedly made false pregnancy and rape allegations against him in 2017, TMZ reports.

According to the suit, Layla Lace met Drake during last year’s Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England, where he claimed they had consensual sex. He claimed that when he stopped responding to subsequent messages, she allegedly began threatening to leak their correspondence, publicly claimed he had impregnated her, accused him of rape, and demanded “millions of dollars” in exchange for silence.

Drake is reportedly suing for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin not married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not married, according to TMZ, despite what Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, said.

Alec had told Access Hollywood Monday, “They just went off and got married. They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

After reports incorrectly stated the couple secretly got married, Hailey tweeted, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

