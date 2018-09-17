Entertainment Roundup: ‘Justin Bieber and Baldwin secretly get married’; Eucharia says it’s been days and nights of tears for her son | More stories

Film producer, Kunle Afolayan in an interview with TheCable, has said he does not much of Nollywood movies because he is `keen on watching movies that will challenge me and change my orientation about certain things. My children watch them a lot and that does not make them speak bad English.`

Lala Akindoju gets married to Chef Fregz

Nigerian actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju had her traditional wedding with celebrity chef, Gbugbemi Fregene known as Chef fregz.

Friends like Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde,and more were in attendance to celebrate with the couple.

John Legend says it’s going to be hard topping his latest achievement

He made history on September 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

“It’s hard to beat playing Jesus,” John Legend said at the Television Academy’s Producers Nominees Reception at the Montage Beverly Hills. “I don’t know if it can get any better.”

Eucharia Anunobi says it’s been days and nights of tears

Eucharia Anunobi recently organised a memorial service for her late son, Raymond Ekwu, who died last year.

And in an interview with Punch Newspaper, she said, “It is not possible to overcome the trauma of losing an only child; it is a scar that will always be there. I don’t even know if I have the strength. People only tell me that I have the strength but all I know is that I am very fragile and weak. Forget the powder and lipstick, it is just a cover-up; it’s been days and nights of tears.”

She adds, “I need to correct a misconception. He didn’t die because he had sickle-cell anaemia, he died because the doctors made a mistake, but I don’t want to go into that right now.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have secretly got married

Justin Bieber’s mom has some messages to share following her son’s secret wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, secretly got married on Thursday, and Pattie Mallette, 43, tweeted, “Love is unconditional.”

On Sunday, she wrote, “Haters gonna hate. #LoveWins.”

Bieber and Baldwin were legally married at a courthouse in New York City, according to PEOPLE.

However, Baldwin wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Friday, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

But the report from PEOPLE says that Baldwin “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.”