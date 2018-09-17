MTV Base VJ Folu Storms has launched a current affairs podcast and you should give it a listen

I’m usually sceptical about Nigerian podcast shows. It’s a healthy scepticism if you factor in data consumption and the niggling “What if it turns out to be trash?” question. Like all the things that have come with the internet, the medium of podcast has gained traction as a variety in our digital diet. My favourite podcasts aren’t created by Nigerians. But there is a glut of Nigerian podcasts that have washed onto the shores of pop culture.

And Folu Storms’ In The Booth joins the fray. A current affairs and music show, the MTV Base VJ made the announcement on Instagram with the first episode out already and titled Much Ado About Feminism and Other Stories. “After much procrastination and self-doubt, I have taken the plunge and simply executed a passion project that I want to involve the wider audience here by taking their comments and interactions and involving them in each episode,” Folu Storms said via her website.

In The Booth is a brutally honest podcast that focuses on happenings involving Africans on the continent and in the diaspora, while sprinkling some music knowledge highlighting the greatest resources out of Africa.