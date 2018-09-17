Denola Grey’s first feature film is a screenplay by award-winning director Jade Osiberu

Denola Grey

Roughly four months to the end of the year and Denola Grey has dominated headlines for lots of reasons. The make up controversy aside, the media personality and fashion influencer recently took to Twitter to talk about his effeminacy and journey towards self-acceptance. All these, it seems, is clustering from longstanding speculations about his sexuality but who cares?

In a new development, Mr. Grey will be making his first appearance in a feature film, a screenplay written by award-winning director Jade Osiberu.

Yes, it’s real life. At a read-through for the movie titled The Trade, Grey left details shrouded in mystery but it’s all good. Now let’s look back on his acting debut in the legal drama series Castle and Castle, where he played Ben Castle, the only son of Tega Castle and wife Remi Castle. Parents are played by Richard Mofe-Damijo and Dakore Akande respectively. “When Mo called me, I told her that I was already fixed and had to anchor my show on EbonyLife TV, but she said, ‘you know what? Think about it.’ After I thought through, I proceeded to audition just like every other person and wouldn’t have achieved success without the tutoring I got from Eku and Deyemi who kept prepping me till I got my lines and acts right,” Denola Grey said at the official premiere of the show.

Castle and Castle exclusively premiered on streaming service EbonyLife ON, and was fashioned as the service’s flagship content. Drawing in mixed reviews from critics, Grey is still a greenhorn in the industry and the show will act as a guidepost towards his improvement. For Osiberu, there’s reason to be excited about his upcoming movie project and we’ll bring you updates as the movie takes shape.

