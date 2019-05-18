The Future Awards Africa kicks-off community tour; engages students on career and nation building

The Future Project, organizers of the continent’s biggest youth awards event, The Future Awards Africa, has launched a series of community and media activities running from March through May, 2019 in preparation for this year’s edition of the event.

The tour which is set to cover Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states provide a platform for recent winners to share their stories and also give back to the community through career guidance and mentoring to young people.

“There are no shortcuts to anywhere worth going, so Nigerian youth will basically have to shape their future and the direction of our nation. I am delighted to see our alumni tell inspiring stories to everyone who needs to hear them,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer, The Future Project. “It really is an exciting time for us as we highlight our incredible plans for this year and for the secondary school students.”

The Future Awards Africa alumni visited media stakeholders such as Cool & Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, Kiss FM and Wazobia Max in Lagos, including a tour of secondary schools such as Community Senior Grammar School, Surulere, Lagos; Supreme Education Foundation, Magodo, Lagos; British International School, Victoria Island, Lagos; Fountain Heights College, Surulere, Lagos; Taidob College, Ogun, and George and Duke School, Oyo.

“At British International School, we strive to ensure our students are equipped with all the tools they need to make informed decisions about their future. We were delighted to host alumni of The Future Awards Africa as it was a great opportunity for our students to listen to role models in different disciplines,” said Pauline Tomlin, Director, Faculty for Communications, British International School, Lagos.

Award alumni who joined the tour include Tosin ‘Style Infidel’ Ogundadegbe, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize in Fashion 2018; Olive Emodi, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize in On-Air Personality (TV) 2018; Emmanuel Oyeleke, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize in Photography 2018, and Ken Nwadiogbu, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize in Creativity 2018.

Others are Folu Storms, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality (Radio) 2018; Hauwa Ojeifo, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy 2018; Harry Itie, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism 2017; Tiwalola Olanubi, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for New Media 2017, and Vanessa Onwughalu, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for Beauty 2017.

See photos from the tour attached:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor May 20, 2019

Recap: How OPPO shutdown Ikeja City Mall on Saturday with the OPPO #F11ProMallTakeOver Activation 

Smartphone giants, OPPO recently launched in Nigeria and have been taking the lead on Social Media, TV, Radio and even ...

Sponsor May 17, 2019

UBA partners Mastercard, rewards customers with all-expense paid trip to the UEFA Champions League finals

Leading Pan-African Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC in partnership with leading global payments and technology company, Mastercard, have ...

Sponsor May 15, 2019

Nigeria launches new technology for tracking agricultural seeds

National Agricultural Seeds Council, Nigeria’s preeminent regulator in the agriculture sector, and an agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture ...

Sponsor May 14, 2019

Africa Fintech Foundry to hold second edition of Disrupt Conference

Africa Fintech Foundry is set to hold the 2nd edition of Disrupt Africa Conference on Thursday, 16 May, 2019 at ...

Sponsor May 13, 2019

MyFarmbase Africa hosts Agripreneurs and enthusiasts to AgriTech Lab 2019

200 youths, Agriculture enthusiasts, Agripreneurs, investors gathered at Techpoint Headquarters to participate in AgriTech Lab 2019, a programme organized to ...

Sponsor May 13, 2019

Sterling Bank celebrates Skill Champions of the North 

For the second year running, Africa’s most agile company, Sterling Bank Plc., has supported iCreate Africa; a leading advocate of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail