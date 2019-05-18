The Future Awards Africa kicks-off community tour; engages students on career and nation building

The Future Project, organizers of the continent’s biggest youth awards event, The Future Awards Africa, has launched a series of community and media activities running from March through May, 2019 in preparation for this year’s edition of the event.

The tour which is set to cover Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states provide a platform for recent winners to share their stories and also give back to the community through career guidance and mentoring to young people.

“There are no shortcuts to anywhere worth going, so Nigerian youth will basically have to shape their future and the direction of our nation. I am delighted to see our alumni tell inspiring stories to everyone who needs to hear them,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer, The Future Project. “It really is an exciting time for us as we highlight our incredible plans for this year and for the secondary school students.”

The Future Awards Africa alumni visited media stakeholders such as Cool & Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, Kiss FM and Wazobia Max in Lagos, including a tour of secondary schools such as Community Senior Grammar School, Surulere, Lagos; Supreme Education Foundation, Magodo, Lagos; British International School, Victoria Island, Lagos; Fountain Heights College, Surulere, Lagos; Taidob College, Ogun, and George and Duke School, Oyo.

“At British International School, we strive to ensure our students are equipped with all the tools they need to make informed decisions about their future. We were delighted to host alumni of The Future Awards Africa as it was a great opportunity for our students to listen to role models in different disciplines,” said Pauline Tomlin, Director, Faculty for Communications, British International School, Lagos.

Award alumni who joined the tour include Tosin ‘Style Infidel’ Ogundadegbe, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize in Fashion 2018; Olive Emodi, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize in On-Air Personality (TV) 2018; Emmanuel Oyeleke, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize in Photography 2018, and Ken Nwadiogbu, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize in Creativity 2018.

Others are Folu Storms, Winner, The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality (Radio) 2018; Hauwa Ojeifo, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy 2018; Harry Itie, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism 2017; Tiwalola Olanubi, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for New Media 2017, and Vanessa Onwughalu, Nominee, The Future Awards Africa Prize for Beauty 2017.

See photos from the tour attached: