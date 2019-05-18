The Daily Vulnerable | Stretch is good

Knowing who you are and how you best function doesn’t mean you should close your mind and actions to other possibilities, or even just to the opportunity to stretch yourself every now and again.

I do things I don’t enjoy, or that don’t come easily to me every now and then. But, this is the beauty of the research that Susan Cain delved into for her book Quiet, I only do it if it serves a purpose I have determined to be important to me or to the world around me, and it must not take away from who I am.

That means I can’t do things that don’t strengthen my spirit for too long, and even when I do, I always find a way to rush back to recovery – often with a book, or going back to spend time just with myself.

The moment you begin to lose yourself, it’s code red.

To receive The Daily Vulnerable in your inbox every day, subscribe at www.mytdv.com