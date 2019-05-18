The Daily Vulnerable | Stretch is good

Knowing who you are and how you best function doesn’t mean you should close your mind and actions to other possibilities, or even just to the opportunity to stretch yourself every now and again.

I do things I don’t enjoy, or that don’t come easily to me every now and then. But, this is the beauty of the research that Susan Cain delved into for her book Quiet, I only do it if it serves a purpose I have determined to be important to me or to the world around me, and it must not take away from who I am.

That means I can’t do things that don’t strengthen my spirit for too long, and even when I do, I always find a way to rush back to recovery – often with a book, or going back to spend time just with myself.

The moment you begin to lose yourself, it’s code red.

To receive The Daily Vulnerable in your inbox every day, subscribe at www.mytdv.com

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 14, 2019

The allegation of N500bn missing from the CBN; an alarm government must take seriously

About 48 hours ago, online medium Sahara Reporters  released two telephone audio tapes which revealed how the Governor of the  ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 14, 2019

Leah Sharibu at 16: Sadly, it doesn’t look like the government wants her back

It’s Leah Sharibu‘s 16th birthday today. Leah, the only teenager yet to be returned among the 105 students kidnapped on ...

Chude Jideonwo May 11, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | Leaking

I have spoken twice about emotional leakage – and in context, I have used it to explain when the parts of yourself ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 9, 2019

Governor Ganduje is on a re-election witch hunt but wants us to believe he loves the people of Kano

Barely seven weeks have passed since  the highly controversial Kano gubernatorial elections. Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje is in the news ...

Chude Jideonwo May 4, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | Love and duty

When you die, if you are West African like I am, your kinsmen will most likely rally around and arrange ...

Chude Jideonwo April 27, 2019

The Daily Vulnerable | Pay attention to yourself

Stop looking for signs of your own progress in other people’s eyes or actions. You know where you are coming ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail